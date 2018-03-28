Proposed question for 2020 census raising concerns nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP)- A proposed question on the 2020 census is raising concerns nationwide.

An accurate census is what some attorney’s general think is at stake if a citizenship question is added to the 2020 census.

The decennial census affects important government related decisions like the amount of representation each state has in Congress, the allocation of federal and state dollars, and Social Security pay outs.

Supporters of the question say it’s basic and could help protect minority voter’s rights.

Critics are wary, saying a question like that could deter undocumented immigrants from filing their census and result in a population undercount.

The last time a citizenship question was on the census bureau was in 1950, but the government still knows your citizenship status.

“The census bureau already has a survey where it asks about citizenship every year,” sys Molly Goren-Watts, the manager of regional information at the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

The American Community survey asks about citizenship as well. It asks the country people came from and when.

Attorney General Maura Healy joined a lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general that’s trying to stop the question, “Are you a US citizen?” from getting added. She says the question will result in an undercount of the US population, and that Massachusetts is suing to ensure a fair and accurate census.