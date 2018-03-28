New town charter to bring many changes to Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst voters approved a historic change to the town’s government Tuesday.

Amherst will hold its last two town meetings this spring and fall. The new charter goes into effect in December.

Amherst voters approved a new town charter Tuesday. It will replace the Selectboard and town meeting with a 13-member council.

The selectboard will now submit a request to the state to hold a special election in November.

Once voters elect the 13-member town council they’ll get to work immediately. Their term will start in December. The town manager’s position will remain.

Some Amherst residents feel the new charter will decrease representation.

“So many of us on the “yes” side and the “no” side actually have shared values that bind us together, and I really hope and look forward to finding that common ground,” said Johanna Neumann, Amherst for All chair.

The new charter passed by more than 1,000 votes.

Former Charter Commission Chairman Andy Churchill believes one factor that brought support for the charter change, was the failure of the town meeting to accept a $34-million state grant to build a much-needed new school. A rejection that overrode the will of a majority of voters.

“Voted down a proposal for new schools and state funding that the voters at large has approved,” said Andy Churchill, former charter commission chair. “I think that activated some people to get involved in the campaign.”

This change will also move the town’s annual election from March to November.

If there are a lot of candidates, there could be a preliminary election in September, to narrow the field of candidates for the November elections.