Mega Millions’ jackpot up to $502M for Friday drawing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Didn’t win Mega Millions Tuesday night? You’re not alone! No one hit the $458 million jackpot– causing Friday’s jackpot increase to $502 million.

The cash option on the half-billion dollar prize is $301.5 million. If hit, Friday’s jackpot would be the fourth-largest in the game’s history.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January 5.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.