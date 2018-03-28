Mass Pike billboard claims a rapist is living in South Hadley

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A provocative billboard on the MassPike claims a rapist is living in South Hadley.

22News spoke with the woman who said she was raped. Her name is Kat Sullivan.

She told 22News she wants to warn the community, because law enforcement can’t do anything about it. Sullivan claims she was raped in 1998 when she was an 18 year-old student at the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York. She reported the rape to school officials who allegedly took no action.

When Sullivan called police two years ago, it was too late…the statute of limitations had expired.

Now, Sullivan is trying to change the law, and warn South Hadley residents that her rapist is living in their town.

“The laws in New York are not as strong as they need to be,” Sullivan said. “They are not as strong as Massachusetts and you are their neighbor. So if my assault happened 100 miles in another direction, I would have recourse, but I don’t have that in New York.”

Sullivan told 22News the name of the man she accuses of raping her.

22News contacted South Hadley Town Administrator Mike Sullivan who told us that a man by that name had resigned from the South Hadley Historical Commission just last week, and asked that his name be removed from all websites.

He’s been living in South Hadley since 2005, and according to Sullivan has had no involvement with police.

South Hadley police are aware of the accusation.