Marijuana dispensary coming soon to small Berkshire County town

SHEFFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — A recreational marijuana dispensary may be arriving soon in a small Berkshire County town that sits near the New York and Massachusetts state border.

The Town of Sheffield has recently approved an agreement that would bring a recreational marijuana dispensary to town.

Rhonda LaBombard, Sheffield’s Town Administrator, says the company’s owner, Chris Weld is well-known in the community.

“We have a history with this business man,” said LaBombard. “He operates a distillery in town, and he’s operated a great business. He’s brought tourism to Sheffield and he’s done a good job.”

The town approved an agreement with Berkshire Welco Inc., stating the company would hire a dozen locals at its dispensary, and would hold at least three educational events.

“Some sorts of talks, lectures,” said LaBombard. “Working with the schools, working with the town, working with the police department.”

Since states like Massachusetts decriminalized marijuana, law enforcement across state lines in New York are seeing more of the drug in their communities.

“We have seen a rise as far as in unlawful possession of marijuana arrests,” said Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett. “From the minor violations right up to the felony arrests. There’s a pound right there we just recovered the other night.”

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies have made 105 marijuana possession arrests so far this year.

Their message? Don’t bring it to New York.

“People just have to be aware when they come across the border, its illegal over here still,” said Sheriff Bartlett.

Back in Sheffield, some neighbors are surprised at the town’s decision. But they support the economic boost that could follow. The town would get 3 percent of dispensary’s sales.

“I’m honestly surprised by it because Sheffield is a ‘right to farm’ community,” said Sheffield resident Cassandra King.

Sheffield resident Derek Sisco says he’s also surprised the community would get involved in the business, but says he’s not necessarily involved.

“As long as it’s regulated and it brings tax revenue and the town gets some revenue,” said Sisco. “I think it’s great.”

Before the company can open, they will need a license from the state. The application process begins April 2.