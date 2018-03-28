They are the perfect end to your brunch or dinner Easter meal this Sunday. Barbara Morse from enjoymadeleines.com showed us how to make Madeleine “Bunny Ear” Macaroons.

Madeleine “Bunny Ear” Macaroons

Yield: 24 Madeleine Macaroons

1 14 oz. bag sweetened flaked coconut

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. real almond extract

½ tsp. fresh grated lemon rind

optional: 4 TBS. Dutch cocoa powder if making chocolate macaroons

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spray 2 traditional shaped madeleine pans with baking spray (has flour in it).

In a bowl, combine all ingredients (except cocoa powder) and mix well with

a wooden spoon or spatula until blended.

Using a small cookie scoop, scoop batter into the first prepared madeleine

pan. If only baking almond mads, scoop remainder of batter into second pan.

If making chocolate mads, blend in the reserved 4 TBS Dutch cocoa powder

to remaining batter, mix well, and scoop into second pan.

Dip fingertips into water and press batter into each shell evenly but lightly

before baking.

Bake 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove pans to a rack to cool and then remove gently with an offset spatula..

Serving idea! Scoop ice cream into bowls and place two “Bunny Ears” macaroons into the ice cream, you guessed it, like little rabbit ears:)

You can also place chocolate chips onto the ice cream for eyes and nose.