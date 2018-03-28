Longmeadow, Springfield teaming up to apply for state solar program

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s Solarize program will allow residents of Longmeadow and Springfield to purchase discounted PV solar systems.”

Roof-top PV solar systems convert sunlight into electricity.

Green Earth Energy President Chris Scyocurka told 22News solar panels installed on your roof can reduce or eliminate your electric bill.

“These units of energy are measured in kWh and for every kWh you create from solar you are eliminating a kWh you would otherwise purchase from a utility,” Scyocurka said.

The typical kilowatt hour costs 18.7 cents in western Massachusetts. Longmeadow Solar Coach Steve Marantz said this program would benefit both consumers and the environment.

“You as a consumer of electricity are actually saving a lot of money because most of the times you don’t get an electric bill and then really most importantly you are reducing your carbon footprint which is significantly important,” Marantz said.

The final price and the decision to install these solar systems, will depend on how many home-owners sign up.

Longmeadow will be conducting an online survey to gauge the interest of it’s residents.

http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DFFYBQB