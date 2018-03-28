INSA educating local residents about the benefits of medical marijuana

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered in Chicopee to learn about medical marijuana Wednesday night.

People struggling with medical issues came to Chicopee Wednesday night looking for a newly legal medication.



One that comes from cannabis. The event was put on by INSA, a dispensary in Easthampton.



The goal was to educate people on medical marijuana, and how those with medical conditions can obtain it.

“I think people are really craving more access and more options and the response that we’ve gotten back from our customers has been overwhelming positive,” said INSA CEO Mark Zayrka.

One woman told 22News that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 10-years-ago and within the last six months received her medical marijuana card.



She said its had a positive effect on some of her symptoms.

“For most of us with MS or a lot of us I should say, we have difficulty sleeping, once we stop moving that’s when the pain starts,” Sandi Mahoney explained. “So right when your done with the end of your day, when your desperate to just get some shut eye and the pain starts to kick in.”

Wednesday night, she brought several fellow MS patients, hoping to help them also find some relief.



INSA hopes that by teaching more people to learn about medical marijuana, they can put an end to the stigma associated with it.