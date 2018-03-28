Gov. Baker awards $500K to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration is trying to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Governor Baker awarded $500,000 to 16 farmers, to purchase equipment and install practices that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The grants were awarded through the new Agricultural Climate Resiliency & Efficiencies program. It was created as a way to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Farmers like, Hatfield’s Bardwell Farm, plan to use the money to purchase expensive equipment.

The 9th generation farmer told 22News, he plans to purchase a $14,000 two row precision planter. The equipment will save time, cut cost, plant more seeds, and be more atmosphere friendly.

“So without over turning the soil, I’m not losing vital nutrients that I need,” said Harrison Bardwell of Bardwell Farm. “And two, its not being loss into the atmosphere; and three, I’m using less fossil fuel.”

Bardwell Farm was awarded nearly $12,000. The program will help farmers prepare for unpredictable weather.

It will also offers incentives to farmers create ways to address climate change, improve agricultural economic resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Devine Brothers Partnership in Hadley, received $32,000.