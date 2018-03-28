Free daily shuttle to run from Cooley Dickinson to Boston’s Mass General Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Health Care and Massachusetts General Hospital have teamed up to provide a free daily shuttle from Northampton to Boston.

According to Cooley Dickinson Health Care Spokesperson Christina Trinchero, the free shuttle will help residents of the Pioneer Valley to have access to services offered at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Trinchero said that while the shuttle is free, reservations are required and must be made 24 hours in advance.

The round-trip shuttle will begin on April 9, leaving from 8 Atwood Drive in Northampton at 6:30 a.m. The shuttle will drop off passengers at the Massachusetts General Hospital entrance on 55 Fruit Street in Boston, and leave back to Northampton at 3 p.m.

The shuttle will have the ability to hold 12 people, will be equipped with Wi-Fi, and will run daily Monday through Friday.

Massachusetts General Hospital Spokesperson Tony James said the motivation behind the shuttle was “getting patients to the right care at the right time and in the right place.”

Children under 18 years of age are required to have an adult with them. Reservations can be made by calling 888-554-4234.