Dr. Phil – “My wife claims she’s allergic to everything including intimacy with me”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Debbie claims she is allergic to almost everything, including her husband of 35 years, Kelly.

Debbie admits to making her husband strip and shower to get rid of allergens the minute he steps into the house. She insists on taping up all the AC duct vents, she stores her clothes in sealed bags and washes their dishes in the swimming pool.

Kelly says he has taken Debbie to over 28 doctors and spent over $40,000 on countless tests only to find Debbie is not allergic to anything. Kelly says his wife’s selfish “OCD” obsession has completely devastated their marriage and family.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Kelly says Debbie's obsessive behaviors are destroying their 35-year marriage. #DrPhil https://t.co/MTXdpbfUJf — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 28, 2018

Debbie claims she is allergic to almost everything, including her husband of 35 years, Kelly. #DrPhil

Full story: https://t.co/gO7JAWBb9S pic.twitter.com/aAvC3ALJsX — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 28, 2018