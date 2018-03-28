DPW crews begin work on potholes in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The potholes that drove residents mad this winter and spring are disappearing. They’re smoothing out the roads. The Palmer Paving company in Springfield is now turning out tons of hot patch.

The long lasting asphalt material is expected to keep the potholes filled until at least next winter. Drivers say they appreciate what the DPW’s have been accomplishing the past few days.

Michael LaBelle from the Holyoke DPW told 22News he’s happy to fill the potholes.

“Ya it makes me feel good,” said LaBelle. “Right, when I was on Northampton Street, it was a mess down there, they thank you.”

By the time 22News reached LaBelle’s crew on Holyoke Street Wednesday, they had already filled 300 potholes. They had 800 more to fill before calling it a day.

Christopher Christman of Warren told 22News, he wishes the Holyoke crew would visit his town.

“We’ve actually been dealing with some pretty big potholes that have been damaging cars,” said Christman.

Drivers in Springfield, Chicopee, and Agawam, will soon be noticing a distinct improvement in the condition of their roads and streets.