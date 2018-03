CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready to get crafty!

We have some fun craft projects to get you and your family into the Easter spirit! So get your DIY hats on folks, or some rabbit ears, as we welcome Malena Chipps of Fancy That Antiques here to make Curious Bunny Baskets and Bunny Rabbit Washcloth Dolls.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News and at 1 on the CW Springfield.