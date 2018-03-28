Despite warmer weather the flu season continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP)-This warmer weather might lead you to think the flu season has ended, but according to the CDC, we’re still not in the clear.

The CDC is now warning about an increase in one main flu type. The flu strain their talking about is called the Influenza B virus, which is also slightly less common than Influenza A.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot this season, you’re not completely at risk for getting this virus, as you still have time to get vaccinated this season.

Those who are vaccinated might not have much to worry about when it comes to this strain.

“The prevalent viruses this season is the H3N3 and now we’ve seen some cases of Influenza B,” said Sam Baidoo, a pharmacist at Big Y in Springfield. “Traditionally the vaccine is even more effective against the influenza B.”

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated while the virus still circulates.

More than 130 flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported this flu season. Flu activity is likely to remain elevated for a number of weeks.