Deerfield considering laws restricting recreational marijuana

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Deerfield is trying to determine whether to outlaw marijuana or restrict the locations for pot shops and grow facilities.

The Deerfield Planning Board met on Monday night to discuss two proposed zoning amendments on recreational marijuana. The first would totally ban marijuana in town, and the second would restrict where marijuana could be grown or sold.

Some Deerfield residents see marijuana as an economic boost to the town’s budget. “I’m for it only because of tax purposes,” Roman Sweeney said. “I think we can tax the crap out of it and I think that would be huge, especially in these kinds of towns.”

Town Administrator Wendy Foxmyn told 22News that the town has been in discussions with several marijuana businesses.

Town residents will vote on the two zoning amendments at the next town meeting on April 30.