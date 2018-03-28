D.A. to hold news conference on increase in opioid deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a recent increase in opioid overdoses in western Massachusetts, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will hold a news conference Wednesday morning, to discuss a new strategy to stop them.

Police have made several drug arrests over the past month, following the increase in overdose deaths. The suspects arrested are accused of selling and distributing the heroin that has led to deadly overdoses in the region.

Wednesday’s news conference will take place at 11:00 A.M. at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. You can watch it streaming live here on WWLP.com.