Congressman McGovern helping Northampton arts program find funding

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern toured the Northampton Community Arts Trust building Wednesday.

The trust raised $4.5 million but they still need about $1.5 million to finish construction and pay off loans.

Congressman Jim McGovern and the members of the art community toured Northampton’s Community Arts Trust on Hawley Street Wednesday.

It’s a $7-million renovation project to convert a former gym, into a multi-use community arts facility.

The trust still needs about $1.5 million to complete the renovations.

“Go out there and see whether we know anybody who has some deep pockets, who might want to contribute to this,” said McGovern. “I’m thinking of a couple of federal agencies that do provide assistance for projects that help stimulate economic growth and help create more jobs.”

Renovations to the 25,000 square foot building are about 25-percent complete. The trust received a half-million dollar state grant, and a $400,000 gift from the Northampton Center for the Arts,

The Trust expects to complete their street level lobby and flexible performance space by this fall.