Congressman McGovern helped deliver meals to Franklin County seniors Wednesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Congressman McGovern joined the “Meals on Wheels” team Wednesday, dropping off meals to people who have trouble leaving their homes.

86 year old Ethel Dobias once delivered meals for Life Path’s “Meals on Wheels.” Now she’s one of many Franklin County seniors who receive those meals. She said a lot of people in the program are worse off than she is.

“I have two daughters that could help me, they could feed me, but there are so many people who need it, they’re alone,” said Ethel Dobias of Greenfield.

Meals on Wheels provides meals to seniors over-60 who are unable to leave their house. Edith is one of 1,000 Franklin County seniors that receive meals each week through the “Meals on Wheels” program. Congressman Jim McGovern is trying to make sure the government continues to fund it.

“Investing in our people and our senior citizens in particular. These are the people who have raised our families, worked in our factories, fought our wars. They deserve the very best and this is the least we can do,” said Congressman Jim McGovern.

Meals on Wheels volunteers also conduct “wellness checks” when they drop off their meals.

Life Path’s Meals on Wheels will hold its annual Walk-a-thon fund-raiser next month. It’ll step off at 8am from their new location on Munson Street, Saturday morning, April 28th.