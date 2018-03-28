There are many ways to get fresh local produce in Western Massachusetts, such as Community Supported Agriculture, or farm shares. Claire Morenon, CISA’s Communications Manager, explained, and showed us how to make a kale salad. For more information go to buylocalfood.org.

Kale Salad with Apples, Almonds, and Goat Cheese

1 bunch kale

1 carrot

½ apple

¼ c toasted almonds

1 oz goat cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Salt to taste

Prepare salad:

Remove center rib from the kale, if it’s tough, and slice kale into fine ribbons. Peel the carrot if you like, and grate. Core apple and chop. Chop almonds coarsely. Combine all in bowl.

Prepare dressing and assemble salad:

Whisk lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt together. Pour over salad to taste (you may have some left over!), toss, and crumble goat cheese on top.

