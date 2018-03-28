College Career Centers of Western Mass Career Fair being held at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will host more than 100 employers Wednesday afternoon for the annual College Career Centers of Western Mass Career Fair.

According to American International College Spokesperson Candy Lash, the fair is sponsored by several colleges including AIC, Bay Pay University, Elms College, Holyoke Community College, Springfield College, Springfield Technical Community College, Western New England University, and Westfield State University. All eight colleges will have students attending the event.

Lash said AIC also teamed up with a mobile app called know.careers, which allows students attending the fair to scan and digitally upload their resumes so employers can easily access them.

Some companies attending the fair will be:

C & S Wholesale Grocers

Center for Human Development

Cooley Dickinson Healthcare

Domino’s

Hartford Healthcare

Hartford Central School Headstart

Health New England

Johnson & Hill Staffing

Liberty Mutual

Massachusetts Courts System

MassMutual

Mercy Medical Center

WesternMassNews

MGM Springfield

O’Connell Care at Home

Peace Corps

Performance Food Service

Six Flags New England

Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Thunderbirds

United Personnel

UPS

Walgreens

WWLP 22News

The career fair will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Henry A. Butova Gymnasium on 125 Cortland Street in Springfield.