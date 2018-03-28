College Career Centers of Western Mass Career Fair being held at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will host more than 100 employers Wednesday afternoon for the annual College Career Centers of Western Mass Career Fair.
According to American International College Spokesperson Candy Lash, the fair is sponsored by several colleges including AIC, Bay Pay University, Elms College, Holyoke Community College, Springfield College, Springfield Technical Community College, Western New England University, and Westfield State University. All eight colleges will have students attending the event.
Lash said AIC also teamed up with a mobile app called know.careers, which allows students attending the fair to scan and digitally upload their resumes so employers can easily access them.
Some companies attending the fair will be:
- C & S Wholesale Grocers
- Center for Human Development
- Cooley Dickinson Healthcare
- Domino’s
- Hartford Healthcare
- Hartford Central School Headstart
- Health New England
- Johnson & Hill Staffing
- Liberty Mutual
- Massachusetts Courts System
- MassMutual
- Mercy Medical Center
- WesternMassNews
- MGM Springfield
- O’Connell Care at Home
- Peace Corps
- Performance Food Service
- Six Flags New England
- Springfield Public Schools
- Springfield Thunderbirds
- United Personnel
- UPS
- Walgreens
- WWLP 22News
The career fair will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Henry A. Butova Gymnasium on 125 Cortland Street in Springfield.