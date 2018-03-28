Chicopee charter school opening new campus in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A charter school will be opening a new campus in West Springfield.

The Hampden Charter School of Science in Chicopee will be opening a West campus in West Springfield at 475-485 Main Street in the former building of a Catholic school.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said the school opening in the city comes with some funding concerns.

He said students in West Springfield will have the option to go to the charter school’s East or West campus, and could mean more students leaving the public schools for charter schools.

“We’re the only town, community, that’s targeted by the same school,” Mayor Reichelt told 22News. “So East right now I believe is Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield and West Springfield. West will be Agawam, Westfield and West Springfield. So we’ll be in both.”

Mayor Reichelt said there are at least 29 students considering attending the new charter school.

He added that state reimbursement to communities who send students to charter schools are not typically fully funded.