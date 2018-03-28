Black Lightning – Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion Trailer

(CW) – Jefferson gets taken into custody on the next episode of Black Lightning.

As suspicions grow that Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is Black Lightning, the ASA arranges to have him arrested. Lynn (Christine Adams) seeks help from Detecitve Henderson (Damon Gupton).

Meanwhile, as Jefferson is in custody, Gambi (James Remar) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) work together to show Black Lightning is still running around the streets of Freeland.

China Anne McClain and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written by Melora Rivera and directed by Michael Schultz (#111). The episode airs on April 3, 2018.

