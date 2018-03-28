3 men added to State Police most wanted list, 2 with Springfield connections

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police added three men to their most wanted fugitives list Wednesday.

State Police say 42-year-old Daniel Escalante, 59-year-old Ramon Torres and 27-year-old Wilson Clay are all wanted on separate charges including sexual assault and a shooting at a South Hadley gentleman’s club.

Torres, who is originally from Puerto Rico is wanted for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults against a young child over a period of time in Springfield. Police believe he is actively avoiding law enforcement as several attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

The 59-year-old is described as Hispanic, 5’ 10” tall and weighs 170 lbs., with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. Torres was last seen driving a blue, two door, 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck with state registration 431VE3. He is known to have contacts throughout the greater Springfield area.

Clay, also known as Wilson Leavell Clay and X Bleau Davinci is wanted for allegedly being involved in a shooting at Anthony’s Gentlemen’s Club in South Hadley during the early morning hours of February 4, 2018.

Police say during the early morning shooting, a man was shot in the upper left chest but survived. An investigation revealed that the 27-year-old and a second individual already in custody are suspected of shooting the victim in retaliation for a past homicide.

Clay is described as African American, 5’8” tall and weighs 195 lbs., with black hair,

and brown eyes. Police say he has an extensive criminal history which includes past convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon-firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon-knife, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Police say Clay is a member of the Sycamore Street Posse in Springfield and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Escalante, a Peru native, is also known as Daniel Escalante-Sanchez, Daniel Sanchez Escalante, Gaerlen Escalante Sanchez, Gaerlen Daniel Escalante, Daniel Escalanto, Daniel Gaerlen Escalante is wanted for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults against a child or children over a period of time in and around the town of Marlboro. State Police say Escalante has been actively avoiding law enforcement, as the charges he’s facing involve more than one victim.

He is described as Hispanic, 5’6” tall and weighs 140 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and numerous tattoos throughout his body including his neck, arms and forearms.

Escalante also has a visible mole on his left cheek. He is known to have ties to Marlboro, Hudson and Worcester.

You are asked to immediately call State Police at 1-800-527-8873, if you have any helpful information, see these three or know of their whereabouts.