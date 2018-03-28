2 people shot on Knox Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after two people were shot on Knox Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News the shooting incident happened somewhere between the 0-100 block of Knox Street around 4:10 p.m.

According to Walsh, one of the gunshot victims was involved in a car crash near Chestnut and Liberty Streets, trying to take themselves to the hospital.

Both victims are now at Baystate Medical Center.

At this time, the conditions of both victims are unknown.

No further information was made available.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.