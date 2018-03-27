Wood to race full time in SK Modifieds at Stafford

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Josh Wood out of Palmer will race in the SK Modified division at Stafford Motor Speedway. He is also planning to race in the Sunoco Modified division at the season opener at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Wood told 22News he hopes to run more consistency in the SK Modifieds at Stafford heading into the 2018 season.

Last season, Wood ran in the SK Modifieds and in the Late Model division at Stafford. Wood finished 13th in the SK Modified point standings with four top 10 finishes and in the Late Model, he finished eighth in the point standings with one win, four top five’s and 13 top 10 finishes. Wood’s Late Model was sold during the off season.

Wood enjoyed racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

“It has great competition, It’s fast and fun. Being able to fit in so many divisions in one week is pretty amazing as well,” said Wood.

When Wood raced in two divisions at Stafford last season, he thought it was tough because of his schedule when he worked nights.

During the 2017 season, Wood was trying to avoid wrecks in the SK Modifieds and when he raced in the Late Models, he felt like each week he was chasing the car and never catching the setup.

Wood hopes to stay consistent during the 2018 season.

The NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will kickoff the 2018 season at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday through Sunday, April 27-29.