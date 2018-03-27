What does your vehicle excise tax get used for?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You pay your motor vehicle excise tax every year, but do you know specifically what that money is being used for?

Every town and city in western Massachusetts sends out excise tax bills to residents.

In 2017, the city of Chicopee sent out 60,000 excise tax bills. The money you pay then goes directly back to the city.

John Kinnear of Wilbraham told 22News, “We live in the town so it’s better that it goes to the town than the state where it all goes out to Boston area.”

When you pay your car’s excise tax, it goes into a general fund that is then used to pay for many other things in your town or city. However, western Massachusetts residents told 22News they’d like to see their town’s excise taxes going towards their roads.

“You know the potholes just get so crazy in the winter and it seems like they just patch them and then they just keep coming back,” said Dorothy Weber of Chicopee.

Stanley Iwanicki, Chicopee Tax Collector, told 22News, “It could be used to fix the potholes. There’s quite a few of them so a lot of money would be used for that.”

Longmeadow’s financial director Paul Pasterczyk told 22News a town’s general fund is also used for plowing, street cleaning, and grounds work.

The community’s budget also keeps city buildings like police and fire departments, schools and libraries running and pays personnel salaries.

“It’s not earmarked for one specific thing. It would be nice if it would be,” said Iwanicki.

Iwanicki also told 22News your excise taxes are used to balance the city’s budget.