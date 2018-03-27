Westfield mayor submits $13M bond request to fund water filtration system

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield City Council is again considering funding for a water filtration system to deal with chemical contamination.

It was a tense special meeting of the Westfield City Council Tuesday night as the mayor submitted a $13 million bond request for the second time, hoping to fund filtration systems to bring the city’s closed contaminated wells back online.



“I drink bottled water, I wouldn’t drink the city water to be honest with you,” said John Rheaume Sr. of Westfield. “I don’t even give it to my dog. Unfortunately I just don’t feel safe. My grandson lives on the northside of town drinking this water, not to mention the rest of the citizens up there, and this should have been addressed a long time ago.”

Several city councilors voted against the original bond proposal over funding concerns partly related to a lawsuit filed by the city, seeking damages from the companies that produced the firefighting foam that contaminated the water.

One city councilor accused them of holding the residents of three wards hostage as they waited for action on the contaminated wells.

“My job isn’t about money, I’ll be honest with you councilor,” said Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan. “My job is to get wells seven and eight and one and two clean. We had a drought at the same time seven and eight were down, we have contaminated water, we’re down to one well. The focus that I have is to get the water clean.”

The council voted to send the bond proposal to the legislative and ordinance committee. It’ll be about a month before the full city council votes on the proposal.