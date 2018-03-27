Veteran involved in West Springfield pipe bomb incident found dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The veteran facing explosives charges following a police chase that ended in a standoff in West Springfield last May has died.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed with 22News that Robert Decoteau has been found dead. No further details were available about his death. Leydon said it’s still under investigation at this time.

Decoteau was arrested following the May 1 standoff on Route 5, after police allegedly found several pipe bombs in his vehicle. Police say they also found another device inside Decoteau’s Russell home.

Decoteau pleaded not guilty to five counts of possessing explosives and two counts of making a false bomb threat in June 2017.