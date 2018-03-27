Veteran involved in West Springfield pipe bomb incident found dead

Robert Decoteau was arrested May 1, 2017

Monica Ricci and Danielle Eaton Published: Updated:
Robert Decoteau, III is seen here during his arraignment at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield on June 7, 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The veteran facing explosives charges following a police chase that ended in a standoff in West Springfield last May has died.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed with 22News that Robert Decoteau has been found dead. No further details were available about his death. Leydon said it’s still under investigation at this time.

Decoteau was arrested following the May 1 standoff on Route 5, after police allegedly found several pipe bombs in his vehicle. Police say they also found another device inside Decoteau’s Russell home.

Decoteau pleaded not guilty to five counts of possessing explosives and two counts of making a false bomb threat in June 2017.