Urban League celebrates black women of excellence at annual banquet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds were at the MassMutual Center Tuesday night for the Urban League’s annual banquet.

The theme for the 105th anniversary was titled “Celebrating Black Women of Excellence.” Urban League President Henry Thomas told 22News how they decided on that theme.

“Black women have had the challenge of dealing with not only sexism but all backed up with racism many times,” Thomas explained. “So there have been many barriers that have blocked them but not withstanding.”

Springfield native Ruth Carter was the guest of honor.

Carter is one of Hollywood’s most sought after costume designers, and you may have seen some of her most recent work in the movie “Black Panther.”



She was one of 16 women being recognized.



Honoree Anika Gaskins told 22News why the Urban League is critical to the community.

“It’s an extremely necessary organization from their brown bag to their brown bag program for seniors to the economic development that they allow in the community,” said Gaskins. “I think the work that the urban league is amazing and it has always been commendable.”

The Urban League provided services for more than 6,000 people over the course of the year.