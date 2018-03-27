Superintendent defends reaction to bullying charge

(KPRC/NBC News) A Texas school superintendent says his laughter during a recent school board meeting was due to the “shock” of allegations of bullying personally leveled against him, not amusement.

The Katy Independent School Board discussed the accusations publicly for the first time Monday night.

During a recent meeting a man came forward and alleged that Katy superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt bullied him so badly when they were junior high classmates in 1978 that he’d considered suicide.

Gregory Gay claims 40 years ago Hindt and other students shoved his face in a urinal, cutting his lip. During the exchange at last week’s school board meeting Hindt was seen laughing after Gay’s allegations. The superintendent said Monday the laughter wasn’t based on amusement.

“Please know my reaction this past Monday night was one of shock,” Hindt said. “It wasn’t one of disrespect or insensitivity. I was purely shocked.”

