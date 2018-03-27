Springfield tenant died trying to enter 3rd floor apartment through window

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 7 p.m. Monday, a man fell three stories in the rear parking lot of 465 State Street.

He tried to crawl from his porch into his window using a plank, but fell.

Both neighbors and Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the tenant had locked his keys inside his apartment.

“I came out, I saw the ambulances so I ran downstairs,” neighbor William Jones told 22News. “They told me he fell because he locked his keys out. It was ugly, heartbreaking, just being so close.”

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but his injuries were too serious and he passed away.

The man’s identity has not been made public.