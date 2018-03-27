Springfield police sergeant retiring after 38 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police sergeant will retire on Friday after 38 years of service.

According to the City of Springfield, Officer John Delaney is set to retire on Friday, March 30.

The Springfield sergeant joined the department in 1980, and was promoted to sergeant in March 1992.

Throughout the years, Sgt. Delaney served on many units including the Uniform Division, the Juvenile Division, the Narcotics Bureau, the Police Academy, an the Street Crime Unit.

Sgt. Delaney is also the founder and director of the Springfield Police Department’s Ride to Remember, a 106 mile law enforcement bike ride from Springfield to Boston in support of the Fallen Officer Memorial.

The city proclaimed Tuesday as Sgt. John Delaney Day, and said Delaney “has acted with the utmost integrity and always carried himself as a true professional.”