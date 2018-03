SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a car was shot several times near The X Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, there were no victims in the shooting. He said the car was shot in front of 36 Alderman Street at around 2:00 p.m.

Walsh told 22News police have made an arrest on an unrelated warrant.

22News will bring you new information about the incident as it becomes available.