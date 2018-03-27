Shrimp theft suspect arrested at Chicopee grocery store

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing a felony larceny charge after she allegedly stole bags of shrimp from Stop and Shop in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News an officer was called to the store Monday afternoon for a reported shoplifting in progress. The suspect, 27-year-old Angie Ruiz, of Springfield, was found in the parking lot and taken back inside the store by the officer.

Wilk said several bags of shrimp were found inside her purse. The loss prevention officer reported to police that she was seen stealing $300 worth of items, and when confronted, dropped some and left the store.

Ruiz has been charged with larceny over $250 and was arraigned in Chicopee District Court.