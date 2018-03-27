Police dog finds more than $21K hidden in comforter

LATONIA, Texas (KXAN) – K-9 Lobos helped find bundles of cash tucked into a bag inside a car his partner pulled over.

Sgt. Randy Thumann conducted a traffic stop Thursday around 1 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Flatonia. Thumann interviewed the driver and asked to search the 2014 Chevy Sonic.

He found money in a plastic bag that also contained a new comforter. K-9 Lobos detected the odor of illegal narcotics and alerted on the cash, which totaled $21,575.

Thumann arrested 28-year-old Karim Tare Martinez-Hernandez from Mexico. He was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice center and faces a money laundering charge.

Karim Tare Martinez-Hernandez (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)