Peter Pan adding bus services for Easter weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines have announced additional bus services for Easter weekend.

According to Peter Pan Bus Lines, unlike airfare, bus fares tend to be inexpensive throughout the holiday weekend.

Additionally, the bus company says they promise to “honor their Lowest Price Guarantee through Easter.” If a customer found a lower price than Peter Pan had listed, the company will credit the individual the difference.

It is recommended to buy tickets in advance due to the business of holiday weekends.

Reservations can be made online here.