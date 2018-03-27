Opioid Task Force distributing Easter hams to Franklin County organizations

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region is distributing hundreds of hams to area organizations as part of their first-ever Easter ham giveaway.

Organizations receiving hams include the Charlemont Federated Church Good Neighbor Food Pantry, the Franklin County Survival Center, Hilltown Churches Food Pantry, Montague Catholic Social Ministries, North Quabbin Recovery Center, Oak Courts, RECOVER Project, and Valuing our Children.

“Our guys want to give back to their community,” said Sheriff Christopher J. Donelan and OTF Co-Chair. “This is one way we can help our neighbors and friends during this important holiday season.”

The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region has more than 300 members who work together to help reduce opioid and heroin addiction and prevent overdose deaths.

