Nurses at Baystate Franklin schedule one-day strike over contract negotiations

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nurses said they haven’t been able to reach a compromise on staffing, which has been their top priority in these contract negotiations.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center nurses have been negotiating a new contract with the hospital for more than a year.

The unionized nurses canceled their planned strike last month after the hospital agreed to return to the bargaining table.

The two sides reached a compromise on some issues like health insurance, but not on staffing and patient care.

“It’s really about our patients and its just been notoriously bad staffing and its gone on for too long,” Robin Neipp a registered nurse at Baystate Franklin Medical Center told 22News. “We tried to address it in other ways but we found out we couldn’t do without putting it in the contract.”

Baystate Franklin Medical Center sent 22News a statement saying they addressed the MNA’s highest priority issues: staffing, wages, and health insurance.

Baystate also said they made considerable adjustments in their position on these major issues in order to reach a fair agreement.”

The one day strike is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on April 11.