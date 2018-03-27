MGM Springfield partnering with Basketball Hall of Fame to improve tourism in city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM announced a new partnership that will focus on tourism and hospitality in the Springfield area on Tuesday.



MGM Springfield announced a five year partnership with the Basketball Hall of Fame starting on the eve of the opening of MGM Springfield.



The partnership is part of MGM’s efforts to highlight greater Springfield.

“We want to make sure we’re bringing people downtown,” said MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis. “Introducing them to this great asset which quite frankly is under utilized. We’re excited to have some of our visitors go there, the quadrangle, Six Flags right around the corner. There’s so many great things.”

MGM hopes that partnering with local businesses and organizations will continue to grow Springfield’s hospitality and tourism industry.

