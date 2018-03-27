Mega Millions jackpot at $458M

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at an estimated $458 million, which is the fourth highest jackpot in the game’s history.

According to Massachusetts State Lottery Spokesperson Christian Teja, Tuesday’s jackpot is the largest jackpot since a winning $536 million ticket was sold in Indiana in July of 2016.

Despite the extremely small odds of winning, people in Agawam were busy buying up their tickets Tuesday morning. Maria Otero of Wesfield knew exactly what she’d do with the winnings.

“Go on a big vacation,” Otero told 22News. “I always keep my hopes high. But it never happened yet but I’m not losing my hope.”

The jackpot has a cash option prize, which is estimated to be about $274.5 million. Tickets for Tuesday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.