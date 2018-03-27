Mayor Sarno taking action against church housing mother facing deportation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is taking action against the church that is housing a mother who is facing deportation to Peru, and her two American children.

In an email to city employees, Sarno asked,”Please re-inspect the property in question for illegal housing aspects. Also, please start the review process to strip them of their tax exemption status.”

The email was forwarded to 22News by the mayor’s office.

The South Congregational Church on Maple Street announced Monday that a mother named Gisella and her two children would be staying there until further notice. According to Pioneer Valley Project Director Tara Parrish, Gisella had a flight booked back to Peru for Tuesday, and was forced to wear an ankle tracking bracelet by immigration officials.

The mayor ended the email sent out to city employees Tuesdays by saying, “Please again pursue to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you and God Bless.”