Massachusetts man sentenced in animal cruelty ‘Puppy Doe’ case

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized was sentenced Tuesday on animal cruelty charges nearly five years after the dog known as “Puppy Doe” was found abandoned near a playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 37, has been sentenced to 8-10 years in prison.

He was found guilty of torturing and abandoning the pit bull, but cleared of lying to police. Czerkawski is already in prison on two unrelated larceny convictions.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in August 2013 with skull, spine and rib fractures, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue. Veterinarians determined the dog was too badly hurt to save.

Czerkawski’s attorney acknowledged his client owned the dog but said it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse.