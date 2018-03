SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Alderman Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the stabbing was a domestic incident unrelated to the shooting that happened less than an hour earlier on the same street.

Walsh said the victim received non-life threatening injuries in the stabbing. When our 22News crews got there, we could see a man being loaded into the back of an ambulance.