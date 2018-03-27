Man charged in grandparents’ gruesome murders

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (CNN) – Residents in one Minnesota town are still in shock over the murder of an elderly couple last week.

Their grandson, Gregory Scgeel, was arrested and charged in their deaths.

They were well known for delivering meals on wheel and Wilbert Scheel was a seven time cancer survivor.

A blanket of fresh white snow can’t soften the sadness of folks in Paynesville.

“I don’t think Willie would hurt a fly, he was just a kind guy” Gary Herzberg/Friend

Wilbert and Gloria Scheel were well known and loved. Fixtures around town.

“If something came up he’d be there to answer or try to help out. And the church people are taking it pretty hard.” Gary Herzberg/Friend

But shortly after the car with the couple’s bodies was found abandoned, their 33-year-old grandson Gregory Scheel was arrested for their murders.

“It’s something that I never would have thought would happen to the Scheels.” Sig Pheifer/Friend

Today, Gregory Scheel was charged in their deaths. The complaint says he asphyxiated his grandfather with a plastic bag, and strangled Gloria with an electrical cord. Blood was found on the garage floor.

The car smelled of gasoline and parts of the interior were charred and sooty.

“Just to have children, or grandkids to do that, it has to take a person with mental problems to do that.” Sig Pheifer/Friend

Willie loved driving his old Cadillac in area parades and playing ping-pong to stay in shape. He and Gloria were fixtures at church.

“It’s pretty tough to go through.” Gary Herzberg/Friend

An Easter week this couple would be celebrating in their church is now preparing for a funeral, leaving a town in stunned sadness.

“It’s really sad that somebody could do that to their own grandpa and grandma. It’s hard to believe it!” Gary Herzberg/Friend

Gregory Scheel was living with his grandparents at the time of the murder. He could face up to 80 years in prison for the murders.