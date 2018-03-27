Lucio Perez still taking sanctuary in Amherst church 5 months later

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – For five months now, Lucio Perez has taken sanctuary at First Congregational Church in Amherst.

He accepted sanctuary in October while fighting a deportation order to go back to Guatemala, a country he left nearly 20-years-ago.

Most recently, a woman and her two children have entered sanctuary in Springfield’s South Congregational Church.

While there has been official backlash regarding her situation in Springfield, Amherst Pastor Vicky Kemper said it is crucial to take these people in during their time of need.

“It’s a matter of faith for us,” Pastor Kemper said. “There are our nation’s laws and then there are the laws of God, and we’re called to care and to love our neighbors as ourselves and Lucio is a wonderful man of deep faith.”

Pastor Kemper told 22News they don’t know how long Lucio Perez will be staying at First Congregational Church.

Perez is working with lawyers to help him win his immigration appeal.