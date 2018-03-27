iZombie – My Really Fair Lady Trailer

(CW) – Rachel Bloom guest stars on the next episode of iZombie, airing on April 9th!

Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm) investigate the murder of a pretentious theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) makes a startling discovery.

Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Knepper also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Graham Norris (#406). The episode airs on April 9, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Visit IZOMBIE WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/