GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after items were stolen from several cars in town.

According to Granby police, cars in the High Street and Circle Drive area of town were entered sometime after dark over the weekend.

Police said all of the cars that were entered were unlocked.

Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary is asked to call the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.