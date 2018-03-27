Indian Orchard residents complaining of trash piling up behind grocery store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News followed up on several viewers’ complaints about a ton of trash and junk spread out in the woods behind a grocery store in Indian Orchard.

Check out the video of all the stuff dumped behind the Save-A-Lot supermarket. It litters the hill leading down into a ravine.

Everything from children’s outdoor toys to big pieces of furniture, and trash.

A sign behind the Save-A-Lot indicates the dumpster is for tenant use only and is protected by video surveillance.

But people aren’t even bothering with the dumpster.

22News put in a call to the Springfield DPW Tuesday afternoon, but we hadn’t heard back by news time.