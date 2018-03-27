Fire put out at home on Maple Street in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from multiple Franklin County fire departments helped put out a house fire on Maple Street in Shelburne Falls Tuesday morning.

Shelburne Falls Fire Chief Rick Bardwell told 22News no one was inside the home at 52 Maple Street at the time of the fire. Firefighters got there around 9:00 a.m., after a neighbor called in to report the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is scheduled to visit the home Thursday to determine how the fire started. Bardwell told 22News, however, that it is not being investigated as suspicious.

The road was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.