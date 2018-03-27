Facebook users concerned over latest privacy issues as FTC begins investigation

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As Facebook tries to deal with its latest privacy issues, it has users demanding to see how much information the social media giant actually has on them.

The U.S. Government is officially investigating Facebook after its latest privacy issues.

Facebook has confirmed it has been saving information on nearly 50 million messenger app users.

The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Monday that it is currently investigating Facebook data practices. Android messenger app users may have unknowingly given Facebook permission to keep their text messages and other personal information.

The bad news is your data may already be out in the wild and in the hands of others. However, there are a few things to be aware of to help prevent future spread of your information.

“Don’t let it access your phone contacts, don’t let it access your camera,” Service Technician at Yes Computers in Northampton, Tony Russell-Smith said. “If you’re uploading a picture to Facebook take it in the camera app first and then move it to the Facebook app.

You can also switch the setting that shares messages and call logs by going to ‘App Permissions’ on your phone.

Although iPhones are not as much at risk, some believe the blame also falls on the users.

“I think people need to be a little more mindful of their privacy and protecting their rights,” Gordon Shelly-Fogel of Holyoke said.

Shelly-Fogel said he uses the app all the time, but the latest scandal isn’t going to stop him from using something that – in his opinion – has become so popular.

“There are other applications our there that our almost as good, but Facebook messenger happens to be the best,” Shelly-Fogel said.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress.